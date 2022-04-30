English
    Buy IndusInd Bank: target of Rs 1150: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on IndusInd Bank


    IndusInd Bank reported a PAT of Rs.1,361 crore in line with the consensus estimates. PAT grew by 55% y-o-y / 17% q-o-q mainly due to lower provisions which were down by -22%y-o-y/ -12% q-o-q. Asset quality improved with GNPA and NNPA ratios declining by 21 bps q-o-q and 7 bps q-o-q to 2.27% to 0.64%, respectively. PCR now stands at 72%. Advances growth was backed by retail liability growth. Retail deposits grew by 26% y-o-y vs 12% advances growth, during the quarter. Bank stated that 15%-18% advance growth is achievable going forward backed by retail liability growth. The stock currently trades at 1.4x/ 1.2x of its FY23E and FY24E ABV. We believe valuations are reasonable given the ROA profile expected in FY23E/24E.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,150.

    Tags: #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 10:13 pm
