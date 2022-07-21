English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Build a bank that customers love. A webinar presented to you by Backbase in association with Moneycontrol.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1126: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Indusind Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1126 in its research report date July 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 21, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on Indusind Bank


    Slippages rise sequentially driven by restructured book slippages while recoveries and upgrades decline: Gross NPA additions had amounted to Rs 20.88bn during 4QFY22, implying a sequential rise of Rs 1.6bn in 1QFY23. Recoveries and upgrades amounted to Rs 6.04bn in 1QFY23, implying a sequential decline of Rs 3.9bn. Credit costs for the quarter amounted to 50 bps on non-annualised basis but management stuck to a guidance of 120-150 bps annualised credit costs, which is a planning cycle 5 aspiration. The slippages from restructured book amounted to Rs 9.21bn for the quarter. The restructured book itself declined from 2.6% of loan book to 2.1% of loan book on sequential basis, with management stating that it would run down 70% of this book by the end of the current financial year.


    Outlook


    We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on IIB with a revised price target of Rs 1126: We value the bank at 1.5x FY24 P/BV for an FY23E/24E/25E RoE profile of 13.5/14.4%/15.5%.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 11:38 hrs IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 938.90, up Rs 60.00, or 6.83 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 941.45 and an intraday low of Rs 893.90.

    It was trading with volumes of 306,626 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 109,230 shares, an increase of 180.72 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.20 percent or Rs 10.40 at Rs 878.90.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,241.85 and 52-week low Rs 763.75 on 28 October, 2021 and 23 June, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 24.4 percent below its 52-week high and 22.93 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 72,774.39 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indusind Bank - 210722 - yes

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.