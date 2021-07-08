MARKET NEWS

Buy Indraprastha Gas target of Rs 662: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 662 in its research report dated July 07, 2021.

July 08, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indraprastha Gas


IGL underperformed the broader index by 20% over last one year, as restricted vehicular movement during pandemic hit FY21 CNG volumes by 22.5%YoY (CNG accounts for ~70% of IGL’s overall FY21 volumes). However, we expect CNG sales to rise going ahead given 1) receding pandemic concerns, 2) expanding vaccination coverage, 3) continued preference for personal mobility, 4) favorable fuel economics (CNG ~70% cheaper to petrol) and 5) introduction of 1,000 new CNG buses in Delhi will drive 23% CAGR volume and earnings over FY21-23E.



Outlook


Concerns on introduction of 300 electric buses stand unfounded, as they account for only ~1% of IGL’s bus fleet and 4% of Delhi (DTC+ Cluster). Reiterate “BUY” with DCF-based PT of Rs662.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 8, 2021 02:05 pm

