English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 615: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Indraprastha Gas recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 615 in its research report dated July 24, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 24, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on Indraprastha Gas

    Indraprastha Gas’ (IGL) Q1FY24 EBITDA and PAT of INR 6.4bn and INR 4.4bn missed our estimates by 2% and 8% respectively, while beating street estimates by 3% on EBITDA. A less-than-estimated volume growth of ~4% vs expectations of ~6% drove the miss. Nevertheless, EBITDA and PAT rose by sharp 38% and 33% QoQ respectively. Volume weakness was due to lower domestic and ‘industrial + commercial’ (I/C) volumes, though as CNG volumes came in-line even in a traditionally weak quarter. Margins were strong, with an INR 2.3/scm QoQ improvement in gross and EBITDA/scm.

    Outlook

    Going forward, we expect volume momentum to improve with resumption of schools likely to drive higher CNG demand, while softer prices are likely to drive higher domestic and I/C volumes. Our BUY rating stays, with a revised [DCF based] target price of INR 615/sh (earlier: INR 630/sh).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indraprastha Gas - 24 -07 - 2023 - isc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 02:19 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!