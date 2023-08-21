English
    Buy Indo Count; target of Rs 295: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Indo Count recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 295 in its research report dated August 21, 2023.

    August 21, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Indo Count

    Indo Count (ICIL) is India’s largest home textile manufacturer and exporters with an extensive product range, which spans across bed sheets, quilts and bed linen. It has a presence in top nine out of 10 top big box retailers in the US • Indo Count is an integrated bedding solution provider, boasting capacity of 153 million metre per annum of dyeing/processing and cutting /sewing. ICIL exports to nearly 54 countries with the US being the prime market (~75% of revenues and commanding ~20%+ market share in bed sheet.

    Hence, we ascribe BUY rating on the stock. We value ICIL at Rs 295 i.e. 13x FY25E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

