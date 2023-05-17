English
    Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 125: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indian Oil Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    May 17, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
    We change our FY24/25E earnings by 20%26% to factor in actual FY23 numbers. IOCL reported better than expected Q4 results with standalone EBITDA of Rs153.4bn (+327%QoQ; PLe Rs 92.5bn) and PAT of Rs100.6bn (PLe Rs41.8bn), due to higher than expected GRMs at USD15.2/bbl (Q3: USD12.9; PLe USD9.6). Earnings surprise came despite Q4 refining inventory loss of Rs43.8bn.


    We believe OMCs are well placed to benefit from improving marketing margins and healthy refining profitability. We maintain ‘’BUY” with a PT of Rs125 based on EV/EBITDA of 5.5x FY24E (7x earlier) as earnings environment stabilizes. Retain Buy .

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

