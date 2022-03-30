English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Indian Hotels Company: target of Rs 286: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indian Hotels Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 286 in its research report dated March 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 30, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Indian Hotels Company


    With the scare of the COVID-19 pandemic reducing, FY2023 will be a comeback year for the hotel sector, led by strong domestic demand and return of foreign tourists (after two muted years). Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) is seeing a good pickup in demand since mid-February and has strong room bookings till May 2022. Q1FY2023 revenues are likely to be above pre-pandemic levels. The company’s fundraising through a rights issue and qualified institutional placement (QIP) of ~Rs. 4,000 crore will be utilised to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet in the coming years.



    Outlook


    Hence, we re-iterate a Buy on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs. 286. The stock is currently trading at 31.7x and 23.2x its FY2023E/24E EV/EBITDA.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 14:02 hrs Indian Hotels Company was quoting at Rs 242.60, up Rs 2.05, or 0.85 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 245.45 and an intraday low of Rs 240.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 238,961 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 372,700 shares, a decrease of -35.88 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.62 percent or Rs 8.40 at Rs 240.55.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 241.50 and 52-week low Rs 90.94 on 29 March, 2022 and 22 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 0.46 percent below its 52-week high and 166.77 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 34,458.89 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Indian Hotels Company #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 02:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.