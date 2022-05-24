Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 185: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Indian Bank

Higher opex and credit cost led to muted profitability for Indian bank, with the RoA at 0.6%. Slippages were elevated; however, higher writeoffs led to improved GNPAs. We expect slippages to moderate substantially ahead as most of the stress has already been recognized. Besides, we expect the bank to gain market share from its peer banks.

Outlook

We retain our positive view on it at a TP of Rs185, valuing it at 0.5x P/ABV on its FY24e book.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More