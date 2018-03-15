App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 15, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy India Grid Trust; target of Rs 105: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on India Grid Trust has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated March 07, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on India Grid Trust


India Grid completed acquisition of three ROFO assets (MRP*) from its sponsor, Sterlite Power, at discounted valuation of Rs 14.1 bn vs. Rs 14.9 bn indicated in Oct’17 and Rs 15.7 bn that by independent valuers. India Grid has also signed agreement to acquire third party asset (PTCL#) from Techno Electric for Rs 2.3 bn.


Outlook


We believe both these above mentioned acquisitions are IRR and DPU accretive; will raise portfolio IRR to 10% (vs. 9.2% earlier) and increase DPU to Rs 12 (vs. Rs 11.4 earlier). We maintain BUY with TP of Rs 105 on high earnings predictability, strong parentage, robust pipeline of sponsor’s assets and average DPU growth of 3-5%. p.a.
For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #India Grid Trust #Recommendations

