App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy India Cement; target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on India Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on India Cement


India Cements (ICL) reported mixed Q4FY18 results. Revenues in Q4FY17 are including excise duty while current revenues are net of GST. Adjusting for excise duty, revenues increased 4% YoY to Rs 1,397.8 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 1,360.3 crore) in Q4FY18 mainly led by 6.2% YoY growth in volumes to 3.1 MT (vs. I-direct estimate of 3.0 MT) The blended EBITDA/tonne declined 21.4% YoY to Rs 513/tonne (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 713/t) mainly led by 4.6% YoY increase in raw material cost/t and 1.9% YoY increase in power cost/t The board has recommended dividend of Rs 0.8/share.


Outlook


Tamil Nadu is expected to witness a demand revival led by better availability of sand. This, coupled with higher government spending on low cost housing, irrigation and other infra projects, is expected to drive cement demand in coming years. Also, we expect cost rationalisation led by reduced power cost and improving efficiency of plants to drive margins. In addition, with improving cash flow we expect debt to reduce over the next two years. This, coupled with the recent correction in the stock, prompts us to maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 160 (i.e. EV/EBITDA of 9.0x, EV/tonne of US$85/t).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 12:24 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #India Cement #Recommendations

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.