App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IFGL Refractories; target of Rs 320: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on IFGL Refractories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated June 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on IFGL Refractories


We recently had a detailed interaction with senior management of IFGL refractories and key takeaways were i) Revenue growth at an inflection point with consolidated topline growth expected at 15%+ for FY19E led by pricing growth of 5-7% and volume growth of 8-10%), ii) well invested asset base with completion of recent expansions at domestic as well as overseas operations placing IFGL favourably to meet increased demand and gain market share globally and iii) operating leverage benefits improving the margin profile. Management also stressed upon their efforts towards scouting for a good acquisition target in refractories space globally.

Outlook
We continue to like IFGL’s operationally sound high-quality global assets and expect solid earnings growth over FY18-20E which could end up being conservative given the strong management guidance.  Recent correction has made valuations undemanding and provides a favorable risk-reward for long term investors. Maintain Buy with a TP of Rs320.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 03:39 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #IFGL Refractories #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.