Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 650: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Value of new business (VNB) fell 7% y-o-y, while VNB margins dipped 100 bps y-o-y to 30%. APE declined by 4% y-o-y. Despite strong growth in retail protection and stable non-linked savings share, VNB margins were lower due to a change in product mix towards par and ULIP products. ICICI Bank channel continued to drag growth. Overall, ICICI Bank’s contribution declined to 13% in the APE mix versus a peak of 59% in FY2019. Agency/partnership channel grew at a slower pace 5%/7% y-o-y, while direct channel reported strong growth of 28.5% y-o-y.

Outlook

Stock trades at 2.0x/1.7x its FY2024E/FY2025E EVPS. We maintain a Buy rating and raise PT to Rs. 650.

