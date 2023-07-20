English
    Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 650: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated July 19, 2023.

    July 20, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

    Value of new business (VNB) fell 7% y-o-y, while VNB margins dipped 100 bps y-o-y to 30%. APE declined by 4% y-o-y. Despite strong growth in retail protection and stable non-linked savings share, VNB margins were lower due to a change in product mix towards par and ULIP products. ICICI Bank channel continued to drag growth. Overall, ICICI Bank’s contribution declined to 13% in the APE mix versus a peak of 59% in FY2019. Agency/partnership channel grew at a slower pace 5%/7% y-o-y, while direct channel reported strong growth of 28.5% y-o-y.

    Outlook

    Stock trades at 2.0x/1.7x its FY2024E/FY2025E EVPS. We maintain a Buy rating and raise PT to Rs. 650.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance - 20 -07 - 2023 - khan

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 01:27 pm

