English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Home First Finance Company; target of Rs 1030: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Home First Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1030 in its research report dated January 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 29, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on Home First Finance Company

    Home First delivered a material 8% beat on our PPOP (excl. DA income) expectations, aided by NII beat of 3% and 4% lower-than-estimated opex. Key highlights of this consistently robust performance were a) stronger-than-expected disbursements/AUM growth, b) moderated BT Out, c) adeptly managed portfolio spread, d) benign credit cost on improvement in delinquency buckets and e) enhancement of Stage-3 coverage. RoA was sustained at an elevated level of 3.8% and RoE further rose to 13.7%. Trajectory of portfolio spread compression would be a key monitorable from hereon, but loan growth and asset quality would stay resilient in our view. Our FY23/24 earnings estimates have seen an upgrade of 3-4%, mainly on raising of loan growth assumptions. We estimate RoA delivery of avg 3.5% over FY23-25 with RoE surpassing 15% in FY25. Consistent strong execution on growth and asset quality underscores our conviction on Home First.


    Outlook

    We have a BUY rating on the stock with 12m PT of Rs1,030. Stock trades at 3x/20x PABV/PE on FY25 estimates.