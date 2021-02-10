MARKET NEWS

Buy HG Infra; target of Rs 408: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on HG Infra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 408 in its research report dated February 01, 2021.

February 10, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on HG Infra


HG Infra reported revenue of Rs 7.3bn, 10.5% beat to our estimate and 28% YoY growth. The company also surprised positively on margins (16.1% vs 15% estimated), leading to 39% beat on APAT. While HG did not secure any orders during 9MFY21, it aims to win Rs 30-40bn during FY21. Order backlog is robust at Rs 59.7bn (~3x FY20 Rev). Standalone net debt reduced to Rs 1.1bn from Rs 1.7bn in Dec-20.


Outlook


We increase our FY21 estimates to factor in robust quarter and maintain BUY with an SOTP-based TP of Rs 408/Sh, valuing the EPC business at 10x Dec22E EPS. With concerns over Rajasthan receivables receding, high competitive intensity in NHAI ordering remains a key risk.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #HG Infra #Recommendations
first published: Feb 10, 2021 07:49 pm

