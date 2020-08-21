172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hg-infra-target-of-rs-337-hdfc-securities-5735351.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HG Infra; target of Rs 337: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on HG Infra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 337 in its research report dated August 19, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on HG Infra


HG Infra reported revenue at Rs 3bn (7% miss). However, APAT was nearly 3x our estimate on better than expected EBITDA margin and lower interest expense. Labour availability has improved to 85% of the required labour force. While HG did not secure any orders during the quarter, it aims to win Rs 30-40bn during FY21. Order backlog is robust at Rs 68bn (3.1x FY20 revenue). Standalone net debt increased to Rs 2.7bn from Rs 2.5bn on Mar-20 as working capital nearly doubled to Rs 1.4bn from Rs 0.7bn on Mar-20. Realization of receivables from Rajasthan project key for reduction in debt.



Outlook


We maintain BUY on HG with a SOTP based target price of Rs 337/sh, valuing the EPC business at 10x FY22E EPS. Key risks: (1) slowdown in NHAI ordering and (2) delays in receipt of pending dues from the Rajasthan project.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #HG Infra #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.