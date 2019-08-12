App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hexaware Technologies; target of Rs 445: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Hexaware Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 445 in its research report dated August 09, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Hexaware Technologies


Revenue in 2Q came tad below est. at USD 188.5mn, +5.0/13.0% QoQ/YoY CC (USD 190mn est). Revenue growth included 3.2% QoQ CC organic and ~1.8% inorganic (Mobiquity). Revenue growth guidance for CY20 lowered to 19% (vs. 20% earlier) which includes ~6.5% inorganic. Top-5 accounts (37.3% of rev) declined impacted by a large BFS account (mortgage segment) based on cut in outsourcing spend and is likely to impact 3Q-4Q too. Decline in IMS and APAC was linked to large project (cloud migration) completion and the service-line is expected to recover from 3Q. Net-new deal wins were flat QoQ at USD 36mn from 5 logos. Mgmt stated that pipeline and wins from existing clients is improving. Deal wins are driven by strengthening partner ecosystem esp. Guidewire, Pega, Adobe. Attrition was flat sequentially at 18.2% with no spike in the newly acquired entity. EBIT margin came at 13.3%, -43bps QoQ (13.2% est). Negative impact from visa cost (-70bps impact), acquisition-related cost (-130bps) and INR (-20bps) was offset by bill rate, utilisation and offshore-mix. APAT came at Rs 1.51bn, 9.3% QoQ supported by forex gain of Rs 74mn (vs. loss of Rs 83mn in 1Q).


Outlook


We maintain BUY on Hexaware post its lower/inline rev/margin in 2QCY19. Mobiquity acquisition and cloud/automation led wins will support growth. Estimates and TP unchanged at Rs 445, at 16x Jun-21E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Hexaware Technologies #Recommendations

