you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hexaware Technologies; target of Rs 398: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities is bullish on Hexaware Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 398 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Cholamandalam securities' research report on Hexaware Technologies


In 4QCY18, Hexaware reported a revenue growth of 3% QoQ (+3.4% QoQ in CC terms) to USD 176.1mn largely owing to the ramp up in deals won in the previous quarters. In INR terms, revenue grew by 3.5% QoQ to INR 12,524mn in-line with our estimates of INR 12,482mn. • EBITDA came in at INR 1,913mn, below our expectation of INR 2,012mn. Margins contracted by 140bps QoQ to 15.3% on account of impact of wage hikes (-60 bps) and furloughs during the quarter. PAT declined by 28.3% QoQ on account of forex losses.


Outlook


We introduce and rollover our valuations to CY2020E. At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of14.7X/13.7x on CY19E/CY20E EPS, respectively. We have a BUY rating on the stock and arrive at a revised target price of INR 398 based on P/E of 16x CY20EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 4, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Hexaware Technologies #Recommendations

