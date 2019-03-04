Buy Hexaware Technologies; target of Rs 398: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities' research report on Hexaware Technologies

In 4QCY18, Hexaware reported a revenue growth of 3% QoQ (+3.4% QoQ in CC terms) to USD 176.1mn largely owing to the ramp up in deals won in the previous quarters. In INR terms, revenue grew by 3.5% QoQ to INR 12,524mn in-line with our estimates of INR 12,482mn. • EBITDA came in at INR 1,913mn, below our expectation of INR 2,012mn. Margins contracted by 140bps QoQ to 15.3% on account of impact of wage hikes (-60 bps) and furloughs during the quarter. PAT declined by 28.3% QoQ on account of forex losses.

Outlook

We introduce and rollover our valuations to CY2020E. At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of14.7X/13.7x on CY19E/CY20E EPS, respectively. We have a BUY rating on the stock and arrive at a revised target price of INR 398 based on P/E of 16x CY20EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.