    Buy HealthCare Global Enterprises; target of Rs 375: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HealthCare Global Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated February 11, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 15, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HealthCare Global Enterprises

    We broadly maintain our FY24/FY25E EBIDTA estimates. HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG) Q3 consolidated EBIDTA was in-line with our estimates at Rs 755mn (22% YoY growth, flat QoQ). The company’s asset light approach with focus on partnering has made its business model more capital efficient and scalable, in our view. Furthermore, most of the Comprehensive Cancer Centers (CCC) operate on lease/rental basis with investment only in equipments, wherein only 4 out of 25 CCC are owned lands.


    Outlook

    Given HCG’s current consolidation mode along with reducing capex intensity, we expect 17% EBIDTA CAGR over FY23-25E after adjusting for IND AS. At CMP, the stock trades at 13.9x FY24E EV/EBITDA adjusted for rentals. Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with TP of Rs375 valuing at 15x FY25E EV/EBIDTA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    HealthCare Global Enterprises - 14 -02 - 2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 08:56 pm