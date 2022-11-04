English
    HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy HDFC; target of Rs 3000: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    November 04, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC


    HDFC saw a good quarter with core metrics being in-line along with better margins, strong individual loan growth and improved asset quality. NII was a tad better (+12.9% YoY) led by higher NIM at 3.3% (PLe 3.2%). Loan accretion (+14.5% YoY) was driven by individual loans (+20% YoY) due to faster growth in metros that too in higher value home loans. Company expects this credit momentum to sustain while share of construction finance could enhance. NIM may improve in H2FY23 as asset repricing would catch up with that of liabilities. GNPL reduced by 19bps QoQ to 1.6% while OTR/stage-2 pools also declined.



    Outlook


    We retain our multiple at 2.3x and rolling forward to Sep’24 core ABV we increase TP from Rs2,900 to Rs3,000. Retain BUY.

    first published: Nov 4, 2022 07:41 pm