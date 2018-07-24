App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2492: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2492 in its research report dated July 22, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFCB saw a marginal blip in earnings growing at only 18% YoY to Rs46.0bn (PLe: Rs47.1bn) mainly on back of margin pressure which fell by 20bps QoQ and MTM loss on investments. While margin pressure is being faced by all BFSI companies as yields rising with a lag in increase of cost of funds, HDFC bank has been able to continue its good fee income growth and strong opex control which grew by mere 11.5% YoY. Bank in the last few years has continued to invest in technology and improve productivity and efficiency (by TAT) which has led to C/I reducing to 40% in Q1FY19 from 45% in Q1FY17. Bank has already raised capital of Rs85.0bn from its promoter bank HDFC Ltd and will shortly do Rs150bn preferential allotments which help further augment capital for loan growth of 20-22% and improve liquidity for the bank.


Outlook
We have factored the capital raise of Rs250.0bn in our estimates for FY19E, which has led to increase in ABV by 18/15% for FY19/FY20E. Retain BUY with increased TP of Rs2,492 (from Rs2,251) based on 4.2x Mar-20 ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 24, 2018 04:15 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

