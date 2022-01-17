Buy HDFC Bank: target of Rs 1973: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Bank

Q3FY22 PAT grew by ~18% y-o-y to Rs. 10,342 crore versus our expectations of Rs. 9,832 crore, on lower-than-expected provisions. NIM was stable at 4.10%. Asset quality improved q-o-q with GNPA at 1.26%. Advances grew by ~17% y-o-y with retail and commercial segment demonstrating robust growth. HDB Financial PAT rose by ~59% q-o-q to Rs. 304 crore. Its stage 3 loans improved to 6.05% versus 6.1% in Q2FY22.

Outlook

Stock is currently trading at 3.0x/2.6x its FY2023E and FY2024E book value. We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 1,973.

