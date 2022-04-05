English
    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1960: Choice Equity Broking

    Choice Equity Broking is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1960 in its research report dated April 04, 2022.

    April 05, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

    Choice Equity Broking's report on HDFC Bank


    In a major announcement in the India’s financial sector, HDFC Bank approved the merger with the HDFC Ltd. The deal was long speculated as the gradually harmonisation of regulations for banks and HFCs making it less lucrative for both big firms to exist in financing as separate entities. As per the merger arrangement, the share exchange ratio shall be 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares of HDFC Ltd. Post-merger, HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by public shareholders and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41% of the HDFC Bank. The equity shares held by HDFC in the Bank will be extinguished as per the Scheme. As of date, HDFC Ltd. along with two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, holds 21 % of paid-up equity share capital of HDFC Bank. The merger process is expected to complete within 18 months (Q2,Q3 FY24) as the proposal is subject to approval from various regulatory authorities such as RBI, SEBI, CCI, IRDAI, NCLT and RoC.


    Outlook


    We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on stock with target price of Rs1,960 valuing standalone HDFC Bank’s business at Rs1,890 (P/ABV 3.4xFY24E) + value of subsidiaries.


    At 15:34 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,605.00, down Rs 51.45, or 3.11 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,671.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,602.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 409,698 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 475,134 shares, a decrease of -13.77 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 9.97 percent or Rs 150.15 at Rs 1,656.45.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,724.30 and 52-week low Rs 1,292.00 on 18 October, 2021 and 08 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 6.92 percent below its 52-week high and 24.23 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 890,059.33 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Choice Equity Broking #HDFC Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 05:39 pm
