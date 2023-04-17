English
    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1950: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1950 in its research report dated April 15, 2023.

    April 17, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Bank

    HDFCB reported an in-line quarter. PAT was up 20% YoY, supported by a healthy NII growth and lower provisions. NIMs stood stable QoQ. PPoP and Core PPoP growth remained modest at ~14% YoY each. Strong demand for Commercial and Rural Banking, and Agriculture, Corporate and retail loans led to a healthy QoQ growth in the loan portfolio. Deposits also showed strong traction. Asset quality ratios improved as slippages moderated to INR49b. The restructured book declined to 31bp of loans (v/s 42bp in 3QFY23). PCR improved to ~76%, which coupled with a contingent provision buffer (61bp of loans) should support asset quality. We uphold our earnings projection and estimate a ~19% PAT CAGR over FY23-25, with RoA/RoE at 2.0%/17.7% in FY25. A potential pick up in margins and progress on the merger would be the key monitorables. We reiterate our Buy on the stock.


    Outlook

    We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,950 (premised on 3.0x Sep’24E ABV). A potential pick up on the margins and progress on the merger would be the key monitorables.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

