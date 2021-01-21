MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy HDFC Bank: target of Rs 1810: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1810 in its research report dated January 15, 2021.

Broker Research
January 21, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Bank


Q3FY2021 results were strong as operational performance exceeded expectations, margins rose; asset quality improved on a q-o-q basis; advances & CASA saw a healthy pick-up q-o-q. Management commentary was positive and reassuring, indicating a bright long-term outlook; net interest margin (NIMs) stood at 4.2% (up 10 bps q-o-q and within the guidance range) due to healthy advances growth and high CASA share. HDFC Bank currently trades at 3.7x/3.2x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS, which we find is reasonable; we have fine-tuned our estimates and the target multiple for the bank considering improving earnings visibility.



Outlook


We retain a Buy on HDFC Bank with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 1,810.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 21, 2021 04:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.