Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1720: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1720 in its research report dated Jun 19, 2021.

July 21, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
 
 
KR Choksey's research report on HDFC Bank


In Q1FY22, NII grew to INR 17,009 Cr from INR 15,665 Cr in Q1FY21 (8.6% YoY growth) driven by advances growth of 14% YoY. The Bank’s continued focus on deposits helped in maintenance of a healthy liquidity coverage ratio at 126%. PPOP grew 18% YoY at INR 15,137 Cr in Q1FY22 from INR 12,829 Cr in Q1FY21 driven by other income (non- interest income) growth of 54% YoY at INR 6,289 Cr. Provisions for Q1FY22 stood at INR 4,831 Cr, an increase of 24% YoY and 3% QoQ. The GNPA were 1.47% in Q1FY22 vs a comparable 1.32% in Q4FY21. The credit costs was reported at 1.67% in Q1FY22 vs 1.64% in Q4FY21 and 1.54% in Q1FY21. In Q1FY22, the retail loans grew by 9.3% YoY while the commercial banking loans grew by 25% YoY and other wholesale loans grew by 10.2% YoY. The overseas advances constituted around 3% to the total advances. On deposit front, CASA grew 28% YoY while term deposits grew 3.1% YoY. CAR was at 19.1% in Q1FY22 as against 18.9% in Q4FY21, improvement of 20 bps QoQ.



Outlook


We maintain our target price of INR 1,720 per share, implying a P/ABV of 3.6x FY23E P/ABV, an upside of 16.9% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our BUY rating on the shares of HDFC Bank Ltd.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 21, 2021 01:10 pm

