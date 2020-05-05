App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated April 20, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Bank


The bank reported steady asset quality with sequential fall in GNPA at Rs 12650 crore & ~16 bps reduction in GNPA ratio to 1.26%. Excluding moratorium provided by RBI, GNPA would have been up 10 bps at 1.36%, still prudent. Till now only low single digit proportion availed moratorium and it can rise. Slippages were Rs 3150 crore (~0.3% of advances).


Outlook


The bank continues to remain a portfolio stock and maintains premium valuations. Accordingly, we maintain BUY and maintain target price at Rs 1100 valuing the bank at ~ 15x FY22E EPS (2.74x FY22E ABV). We include Rs 75 per share for HDB Financial Services.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read More
First Published on May 5, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

COVID-19 to test several established legal precedents in the months ahead

COVID-19 to test several established legal precedents in the months ahead

Malaysia's Central Bank cuts policy rate to 2%, loosens liquidity to nurse economy through virus

Malaysia's Central Bank cuts policy rate to 2%, loosens liquidity to nurse economy through virus

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.