Buy Havells India; target of Rs 660: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Havells India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.
JM Financial's research report on Havells India
Havells reported robust 1QFY19 results with strong growth across product categoriescoupled with margin expansion. While Havells (ex-Lloyd) revenue/EBITDA grew 22% YoY(like-to-like)/37% YoY, Lloyd reported 14% like-to-like sales growth (vs. 10% FY19guidance). We continue to believe in Havells’ endeavours to expand its distribution (includingB2B/Enterprise scale up) and product portfolio; also, brand building (spent INR 1.2bn in1QFY19; +57% YoY) would go a long way in improving its growth trajectory as macrosimprove in the medium term.
Outlook
We maintain BUY with a TP of INR 660.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.