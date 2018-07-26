App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Havells India; target of Rs 660: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Havells India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Havells India


Havells reported robust 1QFY19 results with strong growth across product categoriescoupled with margin expansion. While Havells (ex-Lloyd) revenue/EBITDA grew 22% YoY(like-to-like)/37% YoY, Lloyd reported 14% like-to-like sales growth (vs. 10% FY19guidance). We continue to believe in Havells’ endeavours to expand its distribution (includingB2B/Enterprise scale up) and product portfolio; also, brand building (spent INR 1.2bn in1QFY19; +57% YoY) would go a long way in improving its growth trajectory as macrosimprove in the medium term.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a TP of INR 660.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 04:43 pm

tags #Buy #Havells India #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.