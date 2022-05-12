English
    Buy Hariom Pipe Industries; target of Rs 403: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on Hariom Pipe Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 403 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST
    Arihant Capital's research report on Hariom Pipe Industries


    Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd (HPIL) reported strong numbers, FY22 revenue stood at INR 431cr (+69% YoY); beats our estimates of INR 410cr. EBITDA stood at INR 56cr (+19% YoY), in line with our estimates of INR 55cr. EBITDA Margin contracted by 46 bps to 13% vs 13.5% in FY21. The slight reduction in EBITDA Margin mainly due to increase in employee cost in terms of sales. In FY22, employee cost in terms of sales stood at 5% vs 3.7% in FY21. PAT stood at INR 32cr (111% YoY) vs our estimates of INR 27cr, PAT Margin expanded by 147bps to 7.4% vs 6% in FY21.



    Outlook


    We have a BUY rating at a TP of INR 403 per share; valued at EV/EBITDA multiple 4.2x and its FY24E EBITDA of INR 186cr; an upside of 102.6%.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Buy #Hariom Pipe Industries #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 09:06 pm
