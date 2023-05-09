English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Happiest Minds; target of Rs 1030: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Happiest Minds has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1030 in its research report dated May 08, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 09, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on Happiest Minds

    Happiest Minds (HAPPSTMN) reported broadly inline financial performance for the quarter. Both, the sequential revenue growth and EBIT margin were inline with expectation. It reported constant currency growth of 1.3% QoQ(up 1.4% QoQ in USD terms, up 3.0% QoQ in INR terms), led by Hitech vertical( up 28.0% QoQ) and Manufacturing(up 10.2% QoQ). There was sequential decline in EBIT margin(down 72 bps QoQ) led by higher cost of revenue. Employee attrition continues to decline as LTM attrition decreased by 110 bps QoQ to 19.8%. Digital accounts for 96.3% of revenue as of Q4FY23 vs 96.5% as of Q3FY23. The long term demand environment remains robust led by strong deal wins and robust deal pipeline. However, the clients especially in select sectors have become cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation. The deal pipeline remains strong and it supports near term growth visibility. Management guidance of revenue growth of 25% in cc terms for FY24 with EBITDA margin band of 22-24% remains strong. Falling employee attrition is expected to support operating margin going ahead.


    Outlook

    We estimate revenue CAGR of 24.1% over FY23‐25E with average EBIT margin of 21.3%. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,030/share based on DCF methodology. The stock trades at PER of 44.7x/35.3x on FY24E/FY25E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Happiest Minds - 09 -05 - 2023 - yes

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Happiest Minds #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: May 9, 2023 11:34 pm