you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy H.G. Infra Engineering; target of Rs 386: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on H.G. Infra Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 386 in its research report dated September 03, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on H.G. Infra Engineering


HG Infra Engineering (HG) is an EPC company with focus on highways, roads and bridges in addition to civil works and water supply projects. It has been a sub-contractor for established players like L&T, Tata Projects and IRB Infra. Strong and persistent execution has helped it transform from a sub-contractor to a frontline EPC bidder. HG has grown to pre-qualify for projects up to Rs 11.2/16.0bn in EPC/HAM respectively. The transformation is visible, with HG quadrupling its revenues over FY13-18. With a further pickup in NHAI orders in 2HFY19E, EPC players will only add to their FY18E book/bill of ~ 3.3x. This should address longevity concerns on their earnings up-cycle.


Outlook


For HG, EPS should rise to Rs 24.7/sh in FY20E. HG has a firm grip over working capital (and hence, debt) and should deliver high RoEs >20%. We initiate coverage with a TP of Rs 386/sh (valuing core EPC operations at 15x FY20E EPS). BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 4, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #H.G. Infra Engineering #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

