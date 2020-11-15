PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy H G Infra Engineering; target of Rs 298: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on H G Infra Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 298 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on H G Infra Engineering


HG Infra’s Q2 revenues though flat y/y imply swift recovery in pace of execution, coming as it does against the backdrop of only gradually waning Covid-related issues, and as a part of OB has yet to be appointed. More positive was the q/q lower leverage, paving the way for the company to use it to its benefit when operations scale up. No inflows for two quarters running is disappointing, but the OB is still good to deliver in the near future. Growth beyond, though, would need more. Prospects are healthy, thus, better times are expected.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on its proven execution capabilities, healthy revenue assurance and scope for a further execution ramp-up, with a raised TP of Rs298 (Rs291 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:12 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #H.G. Infra Engineering #Recommendations

