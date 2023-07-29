English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 650: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated July 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 29, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants

    We attended Kline’s ‘Shining Bright’ conference on the Indian lube sector which saw participation by major players. Key takeaways & our understanding of the sector: 1) The Indian lube market should see 2% volume CAGR in coming 10 years. 2) Value growth would be higher at 5-6%. 3) Industrial segment will play a larger role, and offer multiple opportunities and new-segment prospects. 4) MCO would see EV impact (possibly 100% by CY40), but PCMO should fare better. 5) Domestic base-oil capacity would improve in 3-4 years, with ~70% availability vs ~30% now. 6) Usage of recycled oils should expand and become cost economical, thereby benefitting lube players.

    Outlook

    Overall, our positive view on GOLI is reaffirmed. Stock trades at undemanding PER of 8-9x FY24-25E EPS, with >20% sustainable ROE/6-7% div. yield. We reiterate BUY; TP: Rs650.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Gulf Oil Lubricants - 27 -07 - 2023 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Gulf Oil Lubricants #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 29, 2023 07:56 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!