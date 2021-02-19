MARKET NEWS

Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 560: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gujarat Gas recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated February 18, 2021.

February 19, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Gujarat Gas


Gujarat Gas (GUJGA) has proved to be a clear outperformer since the curbing of polluting fuels at Morbi an impetus by the government toward the adoption of greener fuel. Since our upgrade in Dec’19, the stock is up 116% – it has outperformed the Nifty by ~95% – despite which the stock trades at 21x FY23E EPS currently. Interestingly, we have upgraded our EPS every quarter since then (from INR12.3 to INR19.9 for FY22E) on the back of better-than-expected volume growth.


Outlook


Factoring in all of the above, the stock demands an upgrade, thus closing the gap v/s IGL (same volume growth potential of 10–12% over the medium term) – we value the stock at 24x (from 22x earlier) to arrive at Target Price of INR560/share. Reiterate Buy, with the possibility of further earnings upgrades going forward.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 19, 2021 01:41 pm

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

