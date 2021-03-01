Buy Gland Pharma: target of Rs 3040: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma

Gland is an established player in Injectables space and is well-placed to harness the growth opportunities in this space. It has a strong compliance record with nil observations from the USFDA across all its plants. Gland has a unique B2B business model, which enables it grow its market share while maintaining cost leadership. Strong domain expertise, robust growth prospects, sturdy & consistent earnings track record, and healthy return ratios make Gland an ideal long-term investment pick.

Outlook

We Initiate coverage on Gland Pharma Limited (Gland) with a Buy recommendation and a price target of Rs. 3,040.

