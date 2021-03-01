English
Buy Gland Pharma: target of Rs 3040: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gland Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3040 in its research report dated February 26, 2021.

March 01, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma


Gland is an established player in Injectables space and is well-placed to harness the growth opportunities in this space. It has a strong compliance record with nil observations from the USFDA across all its plants. Gland has a unique B2B business model, which enables it grow its market share while maintaining cost leadership. Strong domain expertise, robust growth prospects, sturdy & consistent earnings track record, and healthy return ratios make Gland an ideal long-term investment pick.


Outlook


We Initiate coverage on Gland Pharma Limited (Gland) with a Buy recommendation and a price target of Rs. 3,040.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 1, 2021 01:13 pm

