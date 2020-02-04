App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 12:28 PM IST

Buy Gateway Distriparks target of Rs 150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated January 23, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Gateway Distriparks


For Q3FY2020, GDL’s consolidated adjusted net earnings came under pressure led by steep decline in volume and profitability in its CFS business. Positively however, the rail business sustained healthy volume growth and profitability. Snowman stake sale to conclude by FY2020 end de-leveraging consolidated balance sheet and chalking plans of rail vertical expansion. GDL receives ADGFT notice for accounting prior period SEIS income. The company would be filing a response and believes it to be rightly availed.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) with a unchanged SOTP-based PT of Rs. 150 as we roll forward our valuation to FY2022 offsetting earnings downgrade in FY2020-FY2021.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Feb 4, 2020 12:28 pm

