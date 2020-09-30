Buy Gateway Distriparks: target of Rs 134: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Gateway Distriparks

Gateway Distriparks’ (GDL) Board has approved: i) amalgamation of Gateway East India (GEI) with GDL, and ii) amalgamation of GDL (post-merger with GEI) with Gateway Rail (GRFL). For amalgamation of GEI with GDL, no consideration will be given to the shareholders of GEI since it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GDL. For amalgamation of GDL with GRFL, the shareholders of GDL will receive equity shares of GRFL in the ratio 1:4. GRFL will get listed and GDL will cease to exist. GDL holds 99.85% stake in GRFL. Promoter shareholding remains largely unchanged post the scheme at 32.12%. Amalgamation into GRFL was expected on account of the existing category-I Rail licence being in the name of GRFL.

Outlook

We upgrade GDL to BUY from Hold with a revised target price of Rs134 (earlier Rs88).

