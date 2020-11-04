172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-firstsource-solutions-target-of-rs-84-icici-direct-6062201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 84: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Firstsource Solutions recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 84 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Firstsource Solutions


Firstsource Solution (FSL) reported a healthy set of Q2FY21 numbers. Dollar revenues increased 13.6% QoQ led by healthy growth in top client, 15% QoQ growth in BFS and 31.8% QoQ growth in communication, media and technology (CMT). In rupee terms, revenues increased 20.6% YoY, 11.8% QoQ. EBITDA margins increased 10 bps QoQ to 15.8%. Short-term debt declined from Rs 834. 1 crore to Rs 588.5 crore. FSL has guided 9-12% YoY growth (up from earlier guidance of 6-10%) in FY21E revenues in constant currency terms and operating margins in the range of 11.0-11.5%.


Outlook


Based on this, we revise our revenue, EPS estimates upwards, prompting us to maintain BUY on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 84/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #Buy #Firstsource Solutions #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

