    Buy Exide; target of Rs 290 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Exide recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated July 28, 2023.

    August 01, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Exide

    Exide (EXID)’s 1QFY24 revenue growth was in line with expectations, but margins were below est. as gross margins were affected by a weaker product mix. Going forward, demand is expected to normalize and lead prices are stable, which should drive earnings. EXID’s venture into li-ion cell manufacturing is expected to commence in FY26.

    We lower our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 7%/5% due to a weaker product mix and sustained higher lead prices. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR290 (based on 14x Sep’25E S/A EPS + INR54/sh value from HDFC Life stake). We are currently not ascribing any value to its li-ion battery/cell manufacturing foray.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

