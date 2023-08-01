Buy Exide; target of Rs 290 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Exide
Exide (EXID)’s 1QFY24 revenue growth was in line with expectations, but margins were below est. as gross margins were affected by a weaker product mix. Going forward, demand is expected to normalize and lead prices are stable, which should drive earnings. EXID’s venture into li-ion cell manufacturing is expected to commence in FY26.
Outlook
We lower our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 7%/5% due to a weaker product mix and sustained higher lead prices. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR290 (based on 14x Sep’25E S/A EPS + INR54/sh value from HDFC Life stake). We are currently not ascribing any value to its li-ion battery/cell manufacturing foray.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!