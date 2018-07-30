App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Essel Propack; target of Rs 135: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Essel Propack has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Essel Propack


Essel Propack (EPL) reported decent Q1FY19 revenue growth of 13% YoY driven by a spurt in the Americas and EAP. However, margins are below estimate due to lower margins in EAP and Europe with a 15% lower-than-expected PAT (up 22% YoY to INR420mn). Key highlights: 1) India performance was impacted by customer destocking and change in regulations in Pharma, which will continue till Q3FY19. 2) While EAP reported strong growth, adverse product mix and higher wages dented profitability. 3) The Americas sustained a strong showing while Europe posted another weak quarter.


Outlook


With no clear signs of improvement in Europe, we are cutting the target FY20E EV/EBITDA multiple to 8.0 from 9.0 and TP to INR135. We believe EPL will return back to trading at a higher multiple only upon a clear revival in Europe.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

