Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 65: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Equitas Holdings recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated July 04, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Equitas Holdings


EQUITAS has provided the ‘Opt-out’ facility to all customers under moratorium 1.0 due to the strict lockdown, which impacted customers severely. However, the ‘Opt-in’ facility has been provided under moratorium 2.0 as lockdown restrictions eased and economic activity picked up. In the MFI business, ~56% centers opted for moratorium as at Jun’20. Further, the percentage of loan portfolio availed moratorium in other segments: ~42% in Small business loans, ~69% in Vehicle loans and ~96% in Small corporate portfolio while all NBFC customers paid Jun’20 EMIs.



Outlook


We maintain a cautious stance on EQUITAS’ asset quality and expect credit cost to rise over FY21/FY22E. We maintain our TP of INR65 (0.8x FY22E ABV) with a Buy rating.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 03:29 pm

