    Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 2900: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Eicher Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated May 15, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Eicher Motors


    Eicher Motors (EIM) reported in-line result, as the good performance of RE was offset by the miss in VECV. With supply chain issues likely to ease post2QFY23E, the continued product portfolio expansion will aid domestic recovery and support ramp-up in exports.


    Outlook


    We increase our FY23E/FY24E consolidated EPS by 5.5%/4.0% to reflect the better margins for RE and volume upgrades for VECV. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR2,900 (premised on Jun’24E SoTP).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 17, 2022 07:38 am
