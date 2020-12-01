PlusFinancial Times
Buy Deccan Cements; target of Rs 514: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Deccan Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 514 in its research report dated November 14, 2020.
Broker Research
Dec 1, 2020 / 07:11 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Deccan Cements


A low base and firm prices in its operating region (AP/Telangana) led to Deccan Cements’ strong Q2 performance, it highest quarterly EBITDA. Labour shortages led to delay in completing its 6MW WHRS. Demand in H2 is expected to be hit by funding issues for government projects piling pressure on prices and stretching receivables days. Its net cash balance sheet and WHRS cost-savings expected will be positives.



Outlook


We retain our Buy on the stock, at a higher target of Rs514 (earlier Rs458).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Deccan Cements #Recommendations
first published: Dec 1, 2020 07:11 pm

