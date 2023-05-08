English
    Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 150: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated May 06, 2023.

    May 08, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on DCB Bank

    DCB reported strong results as core PPoP beat PLe by 9.6% driven by better NIM/fees, while asset quality improved sharply. Margins beat PLe by 10bps at 4.5% as credit offtake QoQ was driven by mortgage (+7%) and AIB (+10.5%), while corporate declined by 18% QoQ. Disbursals are consistently rising and Bank sounded optimistic on credit outlook, as MSME demand is increasing and customer cash flows are improving. Asset quality positively surprised yet again as GNPA reduced by 43bps QoQ to 3.2% led by lower gross slippage ratio at 4.2% (PLe 6.7%). DCB expects slippage ratio to normalize in FY24 to pre-covid levels.

    Outlook

    Asset quality risks are abating and net stress (NNPA+OTR) declined over FY22-23 from 8.9% to 6.0%. DCB is targeting a RoA/RoE of 1.0%/14% which would be achieved by FY25E. Rolling forward to Mar’25 ABV, we maintain multiple at 1.0x and TP at Rs150. Reiterate BUY.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 8, 2023 02:20 pm