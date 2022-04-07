English
    Buy Dalmia Bharat: target of Rs 2300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated April 06, 2022.

    April 07, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Dalmia Bharat


    Average cement prices in the Eastern region are up 10% both y-o-y and q-o-q during Q4FY2022 while cement transported through rail rises 23.5% q-o-q led by strong demand in March 2022. International and domestic petcoke prices and retail diesel prices remained high y-o-y during Q4FY2022. As costs increase, we expect players to further hike prices from April 2022. The company remains on track to achieve 48.5 MT cement capacity by March 2024 and 60 MT by March 2025.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Dalmia Bharat with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,300, considering attractive valuation post recent correction- and strong earnings growth trajectory over the next three years.

    At 14:09 hrs Dalmia Bharat was quoting at Rs 1,590.00, down Rs 5.05, or 0.32 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,613.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,582.35.


    It was trading with volumes of 29,903 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 15,176 shares, an increase of 97.04 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.20 percent or Rs 3.25 at Rs 1,595.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,547.20 and 52-week low Rs 1,279.45 on 14 September, 2021 and 08 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 37.58 percent below its 52-week high and 24.27 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 29,791.62 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Dalmia Bharat #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 02:12 pm
