    Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dalmia Bharat recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated November 03, 2022.

    November 05, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Dalmia Bharat


    DALBHARA’s EBITDA/OPM stood at INR3.8b/13% in 2QFY23, in line with estimates. Adjusted PAT (after MI) stood at INR270m (v/s estimated INR207m), fueled by higher other income. Management is confident to reach at 49mtpa capacity by FY24E and has set a target to reach 70-75mtpa capacity by FY27 (earlier target of 60mtpa by FY25E), for which, details will be shared over the next few quarters. We have kept our earnings estimates largely intact.


    Outlook


    We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR2,000 (from INR1,815 earlier), valuing it at 12.5x Sep’24 EV/EBITDA (v/s Mar’24 earlier).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 5, 2022 10:57 am