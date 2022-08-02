English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Dalmia Bharat Sugar; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Dalmia Bharat Sugar has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated July 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 02, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Dalmia Bharat Sugar


    Dalmia Bharat sugar (DBS) is only sugar company present in UP as well as in Maharashtra. The company has sugar crushing capacity of 39000 TCD (5.5 lakh tonnes pa), distillery capacity of 600 KLD (18 crore litters pa) & co-generation capacity of 102 MW & Wind power of 16.5 MW (Total 30 crore units’ saleable power) • The company has expanded its distillery capacity from 8.5 crore litres to 18 crore litres. It would further increase its distillery capacity to 24 crore litres in next one year through one grain based & one molasses based distillery.



    Outlook


    We continue to maintain our Buy rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 490, ascribing a multiple of 10x FY24 earnings.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dalmia Bharat Sugar -010822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Dalmia Bharat Sugar #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 03:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.