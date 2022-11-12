English
    Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Cummins India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated November 07, 2022.

    November 12, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Cummins India


    Cummins reported strong standalone revenues with ~13%/15% y-o-y revenue/PAT growth driven by both domestic and export markets with a strong beat on OPM estimate. The demand outlook is robust in domestic market from data centers, mining, healthcare, realty and infrastructure. Further, products catering to CPCB-4 norms would drive future growth. Exports growth would be driven by market share increase through new product offerings. Cummins has a strong pedigree, healthy balance sheet, constantly evolving product portfolio to meet the changing emission norms and improving earnings trajectory. We expect revenue/PAT CAGR of ~18%/19% over FY22-25E.



    Outlook


    We reiterate Buy on Cummins India (Cummins) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,550 given its strong performance during H1FY23 and optimistic management commentary.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

