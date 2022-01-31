MARKET NEWS

    Buy Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 780: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Container Corporation of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated January 22, 2022.

    January 31, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Container Corporation of India


    Concor is the dominant player in the CTO business (65% market share) with ~60 terminals. • Revenue from rail transportation comprised 75% of total revenues (rest 4% by road, 13% via handling income, 2% warehousing and 4% others) • Total volumes handled in FY21 were 3.6 million TeU, of which Exim volumes were at 83% of the mix with the rest contributed by domestic containers.


    Outlook


    We remain positive on the long term growth prospects of the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 780 i.e. 21x P/E on FY24E EPS.

    At 17:30 Container Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 634.55, up Rs 17.85, or 2.89 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 647.75 and an intraday low of Rs 620.45.

    It was trading with volumes of 43,728 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 36,138 shares, an increase of 21.00 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.88 percent or Rs 5.50 at Rs 616.70.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 754.10 and 52-week low Rs 414.00 on 13 September, 2021 and 28 January, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 15.6 percent below its 52-week high and 53.73 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 38,662.77 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

