Buy Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 780: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Container Corporation of India

Concor is the dominant player in the CTO business (65% market share) with ~60 terminals. • Revenue from rail transportation comprised 75% of total revenues (rest 4% by road, 13% via handling income, 2% warehousing and 4% others) • Total volumes handled in FY21 were 3.6 million TeU, of which Exim volumes were at 83% of the mix with the rest contributed by domestic containers.

Outlook

We remain positive on the long term growth prospects of the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 780 i.e. 21x P/E on FY24E EPS.

At 17:30 Container Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 634.55, up Rs 17.85, or 2.89 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 647.75 and an intraday low of Rs 620.45.

It was trading with volumes of 43,728 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 36,138 shares, an increase of 21.00 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.88 percent or Rs 5.50 at Rs 616.70.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 754.10 and 52-week low Rs 414.00 on 13 September, 2021 and 28 January, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.6 percent below its 52-week high and 53.73 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 38,662.77 crore.

