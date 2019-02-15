Buy Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 624: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Container Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 624 in its research report dated February 13, 2019.
Dolat Capital's research report on Container Corporation of India
Q3FY19 reported numbers below our estimates. The total EXIM handling volumes were785,873 TEUs, a growth of 6.3% YoY, as export volumes slowed in Nov’18, but picked up in Dec’18. The domestic volume witnessed a growth of 9.6% YoY to 140,233 TEUs. The management maintains its overall volume growth guidance of 12% YoY (4mn TEUs for FY19). The company expects domestic volumes growth of 11-13% YoY, aided by the start of coastal shipping business vertical in Jan’19.
Outlook
We maintain Buy valuing the company using DCF methodology with a TP of ` 624 (WACC: 9.1%; TGR: 4%).We expect the handling volumes to grow at 12% for FY19.
