App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 350: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Coal India


Coal India (CIL)’s net profit – adjusted for a one-time gratuity provisioning – stood at INR 62bn (+42% YoY), resulting in FY18 profit growth of 3% YoY (despite a profit decline of 16% in 9MFY18). Notably, the price hikes taken in Dec’17 are reflected in FSA realisations, which grew 19% QoQ to INR 1,403/T, while e-auction realisations improved 31% YoY to INR 2,112/T. FY18 profit growth is led by a) 6.5%/13% YoY growth in FSA /e-auction volumes and b) e-auction realisations growing 20% YoY. The positive impact of coal re-stocking by power plants is clearly evident in higher off-take growth for CIL (6.8% in FY18). We factor offtake growth of c.7% in FY19-20 for CIL vs. management’s target of 8.6% in FY19. While FY18 profit growth has been flattish due to wage provisioning, we estimate high growth in FY19 profits (c.20%), despite factoring only 7% offtake growth (vs. management’s target of 8.6%) and lower e-auction prices. With all the negatives of wage provisioning and degradation already factored in FY18 earnings, the benefit of growing volumes and price hike would reflect in FY19/20.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a DCF-based TP of INR 350, while CIL currently trades at 5x FY20 EV/EBITDA and P/E of 11.8x FY20.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 04:27 pm

tags #Buy #Coal India #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.